Weapons, explosive devices found, terrorists arrested during operation in Jenin

During a 72-hour operation in Jenin, the IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police uncovered weapons that were hidden in walls, destroyed explosive devices, and arrested wanted terrorists, the three security organizations announced on Friday.

Over ten terrorists were killed, and about 20 wanted terrorists were arrested, along with countless weapons and combat equipment getting confiscated.

The forces also discovered a laboratory used to manufacture explosive devices and destroyed it.

A Border Police unit, directed by the Shin Bet, found a cache of weapons hidden inside the walls of a house.