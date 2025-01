A Reuters image taken on Wednesday revealed a Palestinian man jumping off of an abandoned IDF vehicle in Gaza that had been graffitied with the image of a swastika. A Palestinian jumps off a damaged Israeli military vehicle left behind by Israeli forces, following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The vehicle bears graffiti, including the image of a swastika. January 22, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)

The swastika is one of the most infamous motifs used by Nazi Germany in the first half of the 20th century.