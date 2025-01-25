IDF spokesman Hagari: IDF 'seriously concerned' for Bibas family's safety

In the wake of the release of the four female IDF soldiers on Saturday morning, IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the IDF is "seriously concerned" about the safety of the Bibas family, who are still in Hamas captivity.

"We are determined to return Shiri Bibas and her two children, Kfir and Ariel, whose welfare we are extremely concerned about."

He also said that "Hamas failed to meet its obligations to first release Israeli female civilian hostages first as part of the agreement."

Hagari's comment referred to Arbel Yehoud.