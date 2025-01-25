Jerusalem Post
IDF spokesman Hagari: IDF 'seriously concerned' for Bibas family's safety

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

In the wake of the release of the four female IDF soldiers on Saturday morning, IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the IDF is "seriously concerned" about the safety of the Bibas family, who are still in Hamas captivity.

"We are determined to return Shiri Bibas and her two children, Kfir and Ariel, whose welfare we are extremely concerned about."

He also said that "Hamas failed to meet its obligations to first release Israeli female civilian hostages first as part of the agreement."

Hagari's comment referred to Arbel Yehoud.

Prime Minister's Office welcomes release of four hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 12:15 PM
Red Cross tells IDF it has hostages, on way to Israeli forces in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 11:19 AM
Hamas says 70 Palestinian prisoners to be freed Saturday to be deported
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 10:57 AM
Hostage Families Forum urges sensitivity ahead of hostage release
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 10:45 AM
IAF helicopters ready to fly hostages to hospitals in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 10:45 AM
Red Cross to meet with Hamas to collect hostages shortly
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 10:35 AM
WATCH: Defense Ministry clears hundreds of mines from Syrian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 09:19 AM
Reuters image captures swastika graffiti on IDF vehicle in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 08:03 AM
US orders pause to programs allowing temporary immigrant settlement
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 06:00 AM
Trump administrations asks federal agencies to terminate diversity roles
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 05:11 AM
Hegseth narrowly wins confirmation to become US defense secretary
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 05:09 AM
US says Rubio held call with Yemeni PM to discuss Houthi attacks
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 03:16 AM
US renewing membership in anti-abortion pact
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 02:47 AM
Mexico refuses US deportation flight, sources say
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 02:45 AM
UN suspends movements in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2025 02:31 AM