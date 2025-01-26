IDF wounds five in southern Lebanon - report

Israeli fire wounded five people in south Lebanon on Sunday, Lebanese media and security sources said, as residents sought to return to homes in the border area where Israeli forces remained on the ground after a deadline for their withdrawal passed.

Israel said on Friday it intended to keep troops on the ground beyond the Sunday deadline stipulated in the US-brokered ceasefire that halted last year's war with the Iran-backed Hezbollah. Israel did not say how long its forces would remain.

The deal stipulated that Israeli forces should withdraw from south Lebanon as Hezbollah's weapons and fighters were removed from the area, and the Lebanese army deployed within a 60-day period, which ended on Sunday morning.

Israel has said the terms had not been fully enforced by the Lebanese state, while Lebanon's U.S.-backed military on Saturday accused Israel of procrastinating in its withdrawal.