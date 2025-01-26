Netanyahu thanks Trump for keeping his promise to support Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Trump in a post on X/Twitter on Sunday for "keeping [his] promise to give Israel the tools it needs to defend itself, to confront our common enemies and to secure a future of peace and prosperity."

Thank you President Trump for keeping your promise to give Israel the tools it needs to defend itself, to confront our common enemies and to secure a future of peace and prosperity"@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/O8Bgzk8j1V — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) January 26, 2025

The White House released 1,800 one-ton bomb shipments previously frozen by former US president Joe Biden, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post on Saturday.

Later on Saturday, US President Donald Trump wrote that "a lot of things" were on their way to Israel in a post on the social media platform Truth Social.