Netanyahu thanks Trump for keeping his promise to support Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, AMICHAI STEIN

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Trump in a post on X/Twitter on Sunday for "keeping [his] promise to give Israel the tools it needs to defend itself, to confront our common enemies and to secure a future of peace and prosperity." 

The White House released 1,800 one-ton bomb shipments previously frozen by former US president Joe Biden, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post on Saturday.

Later on Saturday, US President Donald Trump wrote that "a lot of things" were on their way to Israel in a post on the social media platform Truth Social.



