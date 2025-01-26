IAF strikes terrorist cell in northern West Bank, as Jenin op. continues

The Israeli air force, in a joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), struck a terrorist cell in a vehicle in Kabatiya on Friday, the IDF said in a statement.

The cell planned to carry out an attack in the immediate future in the northern West Bank.

Last week, The IDF began the wide-ranging operation on Palestinian terror in Jenin, killing several terrorists in the mission meant to last a minimum of several days and potentially much longer.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar carry out a situational assessment in Jenin. January 22, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Operation Iron Wall

The campaign, named “Operation Iron Wall,” includes drones and helicopter support. There were also reportedly tanks nearby – although not within Jenin – and the Shin Bet, Duvdevan, Egoz, other special forces, and engineering forces from Battalion 90 are conducting the operation together.

“We are in a multi-front campaign—but right now, it’s Samaria’s time," said Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar during a situational assessment in Jenin on Wednesday.

"You can’t defeat terrorism through defense alone. I think the value of completing the mission has very significant benefits,” Bar added.

So far, in the counterterrorism operation, 15 terrorists have been killed in total, 30 wanted persons have been apprehended, and weapons have been confiscated.