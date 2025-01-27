Hezbollah blames 'Zionists' for drive-by assassination of commander last week

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem blamed the killing of senior commander Sheikh Muhammad Hammadi, who was shot dead last week in front of his home in the western Al-Baqaa region.

According to sources who spoke to the Saudi Al-Hadath TV channel, gunmen who arrived in two vehicles shot Hammadi. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Qassem hinted at Israeli involvement in the incident, saying that "treacherous hands assassinated Muhammad Hammadi, and the investigations are still ongoing, but attention is focused on the Zionists."

At the time, An-Nahar reported that the assassination was not political in nature and was instead motivated by a four-year-old family feud.