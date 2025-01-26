Hamas accuses Israel of breaching deal, says it gave proof hostage Arbel Yehoud is alive

Hamas said that it has proved to Israel that hostage Arbel Yehoud is alive and blamed Israel for breaking the terms of the hostage deal in an official announcement on Sunday.

"We are following up with the mediators on the occupation's prevention of the return of the displaced from the south to the north[in Gaza], which represents a violation and breach of the ceasefire agreement," the statement began.

"The occupation is stalling under the pretext of the prisoner Arbel Yehoud, even though we informed the mediators that she is alive, and we gave all the necessary guarantees for her release. We hold the occupation responsible for the obstruction in implementing the agreement, and we are following up with the mediators with full responsibility to reach a solution that leads to the return of the displaced."

The statement comes after the partial hostage release on Saturday in which four Israeli soldiers, Liri Albag, Naama Levy, Karina Ariev, and Daniella Gilboa, were released from Hamas captivity.

As per the terms of the hostage deal, Israeli female civilians are supposed to be released before soldiers. Yehoud falls under this category along with Shiri Bibas and her two sons, Kfir and Ariel. Arbel Yehoud (credit: Bring Them Home Now)

Hamas breaches deal

Hamas didn't uphold its end of the agreement by releasing them, nor did it release a list with the status of which hostages are alive and dead. As a result, after the four hostages were safely returned to Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced that Gazans would not be allowed to return to the northern part of the Gaza Strip until Yehoud was returned safely.

"Israel today received four female soldiers kidnapped from the Hamas terrorist organization, and in exchange, will release security prisoners according to the agreed-upon deal," the PMO stated on Saturday. "In accordance with the agreement, Israel will not allow Gazans to cross into the northern Gaza Strip - until the release of civilian Arbel Yehoud, who was supposed to be released today, is arranged."