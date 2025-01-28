Jerusalem Post
Rubio talks to Jordan's King Abdullah after Trump remarks on Palestinian displacement

By REUTERS
JANUARY 28, 2025 02:02

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a call with Jordan's King Abdullah on Monday, the State Department said, with the call coming two days after a suggestion by President Donald Trump that Jordan and Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza.

"The Secretary and King Abdullah discussed the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the release of hostages, and creating a pathway for security and stability in the region," the State Department said in a statement. Trump's weekend remarks were not mentioned in the statement.

"Secretary Rubio thanked Jordan for supporting the ceasefire through its integral role in providing humanitarian assistance through the Jordan Corridor," the State Department added.

