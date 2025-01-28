Jerusalem Post
HRF files complaint against Amichai Chikli for 'terrorist threats'

By MATHILDA HELLER

The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) has filed a complaint against Israelis diaspora affairs minister, Amichai Chikli, as a result of supposed "terrorist threats" against the president of HRF, Ayab Abou Jahjah.

HRF announced the move in a post on their website on Tuesday. 

The complaint relates to a January 6 tweet by Chikli in which he told Abou Jahjah, "Hello to our human rights activist. Watch your pager."

HRF said "Mr. Chikli threatens Mr. Abou Jahjah with death or at least with the intentional infliction of blows and injuries resulting in mutilation, with the unmistakable intention of intimidating him and instilling fear."

Chikli has reportedly cancelled a planned trip to Brussels on Wednesday, after Belgium authorities said he is not entitled to diplomatic immunity and could be legally arrested.

