Israeli drone strike injures 5 people in southern Lebanon, health ministry says

Five people were injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting the southern Lebanese town of Majdal Selm on Wednesday, the Lebanese health ministry said.

On Tuesday night, Israeli airstrikes injured 24 people in Nabatieh, a major town in south Lebanon.

The Israeli military said in a statement it had struck Hezbollah vehicles that were transporting weapons on the edge of Nabatieh.

Following the strikes on Nabatieh, senior Hezbollah official Mohammad Raad said that the Lebanese people's right to resist Israeli attacks is a "sacred and legitimate right.

He emphasized that this right should be exercised at the time and place deemed necessary to protect the country's security. Lebanese army soldiers and people stand near the site of an Israeli strike in Sidon, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, Lebanon October 27, 2024. (credit: Hassan Hankir/Reuters)

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel agreed on a ceasefire in late November, ending a conflict that has killed thousands of people since it was ignited by the Gaza war in 2023.

Israeli withdrawal

The US said on Sunday the agreement between Lebanon and Israel, which included an initial 60-day period for the withdrawal of Israeli troops, would remain in effect until Feb. 18, an extension to the Jan. 26 deadline previously agreed.

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Tuesday urged US General Jasper Jeffers, who chairs the committee monitoring the ceasefire, to pressure Israel into implementing the ceasefire according to international law.

Israeli forces killed at least 24 people and wounded at least 141 in southern Lebanon on Sunday and Monday, the Lebanese health ministry said, as thousands of people tried to return to their homes in the area in defiance of Israeli military orders.