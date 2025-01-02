Jerusalem Post
Israel strikes targets in southern Lebanon, local media claims

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 2, 2025 19:48

Israel struck targets in Al-Bureij Forest in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon, the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported on Thursday evening. 

Further, explosions were heard in the Beit Lif area of southern Lebanon, Al-Akhbar reported. Later, the outlet claimed that Israel had struck the Ar-Rihan mountain, also in south Lebanon.

The alleged strikes come amid an ongoing Israel-enforced ceasefire in Lebanon.

Israel has a struck a number of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon since the start of the ceasefire. The IDF notes that its activities are in accordance with the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire agreement.

On Wednesday, Israel struck and destroyed a Pantsir missile system in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley. That day, the Israel Air Force struck a weapons storage facility in south Lebanon's in Bani Haiyyan where IDF soldiers identified Hezbollah terrorists moving weapons into a nearby truck.

This is a developing story.

