IAF fires warning shots at suspicious car in Gaza Strip

In recent hours, the IDF has taken action to deter suspects who posed a threat to its soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip, the military announced on Wednesday.

An IAF aircraft fired warning shots at a suspicious vehicle traveling north from central Gaza without undergoing inspection. The vehicle entered an area that was unauthorized for passage under the agreement, violating the agreed-upon framework, yet it continued moving north.

Additionally, IDF forces carried out warning fire in multiple locations across Gaza to deter individuals approaching them who posed a threat to troops in the area.

The IDF remains committed to fully upholding the terms of the agreement to secure the return of the hostages. It is prepared for any scenario and will continue taking all necessary measures to eliminate immediate threats to its soldiers.

The IDF once again urges Gaza residents to follow its instructions and to avoid approaching deployed forces in the area.