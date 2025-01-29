Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAF fires warning shots at suspicious car in Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

In recent hours, the IDF has taken action to deter suspects who posed a threat to its soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip, the military announced on Wednesday.

An IAF aircraft fired warning shots at a suspicious vehicle traveling north from central Gaza without undergoing inspection. The vehicle entered an area that was unauthorized for passage under the agreement, violating the agreed-upon framework, yet it continued moving north.

Additionally, IDF forces carried out warning fire in multiple locations across Gaza to deter individuals approaching them who posed a threat to troops in the area.

The IDF remains committed to fully upholding the terms of the agreement to secure the return of the hostages. It is prepared for any scenario and will continue taking all necessary measures to eliminate immediate threats to its soldiers.

The IDF once again urges Gaza residents to follow its instructions and to avoid approaching deployed forces in the area.

Israel demands Hamas provide info on Bibas family's wellbeing
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/29/2025 07:59 PM
Colombia says plane of citizens deported from the US arrived
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 06:14 PM
US drops classified documents case against Trump associates
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 06:12 PM
Switzerland plans to end international adoptions
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 05:18 PM
IDF, Shin Bet confiscate and destroy over 150 explosive devices in Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2025 05:16 PM
Turkey's Erdogan meets with Hamas leader, delegation in Ankara
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 05:09 PM
Germany in consultations on sending contingent to EU Rafah border mission
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 03:48 PM
Nearly 40 bodies at morgue after India's Kumbh stampede
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 12:46 PM
Plane crash in South Sudan's Unity State kills 18
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 12:26 PM
Tel Aviv police arrest illegal resident from Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2025 12:24 PM
IDF demolishes home of terrorist in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2025 11:46 AM
Nazareth resident fatally shot in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2025 07:10 AM
Taiwan may offer help for industry over Trump tariff threats
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 04:41 AM
Casualties feared after stampede at India's Maha Kumbh festival
By REUTERS
01/29/2025 03:52 AM
Rubio thanks Qatari PM for Gaza hostage mediation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2025 03:26 AM