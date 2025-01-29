IDF confirm civilian was killed by interceptor missile, not UAV

Mikhail Samara was killed on Highway 4 when an interceptor missile, launched from a combat helicopter attempting to shoot down a Hezbollah UAV, struck his vehicle, the IDF cleared for publication on Wednesday. The incident happened near Nahariya approximately six months ago.

Initially, the IDF stated that Samara was hit by an interceptor fired at the UAV. “The IDF has improved its response to the threat of explosive UAVs by strengthening all air defense systems and expanding resources,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

“Prior to the war, the Spyder system was not integrated due to the prioritization of other interception systems within resource constraints. During the fighting, it was decided to procure the system in accordance with urgent operational needs and following a professional and operational analysis. Its integration was carried out in an orderly manner with approval from all relevant authorities. The investigation of the incident on Highway 4 led to the immediate implementation of lessons learned, while the system remains in operation as part of the air defense array to ensure civilian security against evolving threats.”