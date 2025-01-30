Israel reprimands mediators over chaotic release of Arbel Yehoud, Gadi Moses

Israel has conveyed an angry message to the mediators regarding the way in which the release of Arbel Yehud and Gadi Moses was conducted.

"I strongly condemn the horrific scenes witnessed during the release of our hostages," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said of the event.

"This is yet another testament to the unfathomable brutality of the Hamas terror organization," he added.

"I demand that the mediators ensure that such dreadful scenes are not repeated and guarantee the safety of our hostages," the prime minister further noted.