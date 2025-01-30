Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel reprimands mediators over chaotic release of Arbel Yehoud, Gadi Moses

By AMICHAI STEIN
Updated: JANUARY 30, 2025 13:27

Israel has conveyed an angry message to the mediators regarding the way in which the release of Arbel Yehud and Gadi Moses was conducted.

"I strongly condemn the horrific scenes witnessed during the release of our hostages," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said of the event. 

"This is yet another testament to the unfathomable brutality of the Hamas terror organization," he added. 

"I demand that the mediators ensure that such dreadful scenes are not repeated and guarantee the safety of our hostages," the prime minister further noted. 

IAF strike kills 10 in Tamun area of West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 03:49 PM
Church of England bishop retires after sexual assault allegations - spokesperson
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 03:08 PM
IAF intercepts Hezbollah drone launched at Israeli territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 12:16 PM
Man shot dead in Sweden ahead of court verdict over Koran burning
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 11:31 AM
Terrorist who kidnapped Naama Levy killed in IDF strike four months ago
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 11:12 AM
Red Cross en route to Gadi Moses, Arbel Yehoud in Khan Yunis
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/30/2025 11:00 AM
Iran's foreign minister to visit Qatar, meet Hamas officials
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 10:03 AM
Red Cross en route to Agam Berger ahead of release from Hamas captivity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 09:37 AM
Rocket alerts sound in Ghajar, northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 08:46 AM
Petition submitted to High Court regarding revelation of ceasefire deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 07:49 AM
Sisi: Palestinian state is only path to regional stability
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 07:47 AM
IAF aircraft strikes in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2025 07:25 AM
Takeoffs, landings halted at Ronald Reagan National Airport
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 04:30 AM
Brazil, US officials agree to discuss how deported migrants are treated
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 04:23 AM
Sensitive DeepSeek data exposed to web, cyber firm says
By REUTERS
01/30/2025 04:09 AM