IPS instructed by political echelon to halt release of Palestinian prisoners

Israel Prison Service was instructed by the political echelon to halt the release of Palestinian prisoners following the chaotic release of the seven hostages in the Gaza Strip on Thursday.

The Palestinian prisoners were already on buses and started leaving the prison. At the last moment, the political echelon gave an order to halt the release.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with Defense Minister Israel Katz, have ordered the delay in the release of the terrorists scheduled to be released today - until the safe exit of our hostages is guaranteed in the next few days," the prime minister's spokesperson noted.

"Israel is demanding that the mediators achieve this," the spokesperson added.

Hostage release

Arbel Yehoud, Gadi Moses, and the five Thai civilians who were released from captivity in the Gaza Strip on Thursday were transferred to Israeli territory by Israeli security forces. Red Cross vehicles transport Palestinian prisoners after they were released from an Israeli prison, in Rafah, Gaza, January 25, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)

In Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, they were transferred to the Red Cross vehicles, surrounded by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists along with masses of Gazan civilians during their release.

Earlier, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group published a video showing hostage Moses and Yehoud ahead of the scheduled release.