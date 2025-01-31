Jerusalem Post
Police solve December Rahat murder, background believed criminal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israel Police solved a murder case opened in December of last year in Rahat, the police announced Friday morning.

Following reports of a drive-by shooting in Rahat's Neighborhood 33, four men were wounded, while one was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rafat Abu Gwaidar, 32, was identified as the individual who was slain.

A local investigation led to the arrest of four suspects believed to have been involved. The background of the incident is believed to be criminally, rather than nationalistically, motivated.



