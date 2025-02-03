Car bomb blast near Syria's Manbij kills 15, civil defense says

Fourteen women and one man were killed and 15 other women injured on Monday in a car bomb explosion on a main road on the outskirts of the northern Syrian city of Manbij, Syria's civil defense said.

All of them were agricultural workers, it added in a statement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

It was the second blast in three days in the area after four civilians were killed and nine others, including children, were injured in a car bomb attack in the center of Manbij on Saturday, according to Syria's state news agency SANA.

Manbij city is some 30 km (19 miles) south of the Turkish border and to the west of the Euphrates River.