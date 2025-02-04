Former chief of staff to Ben-Gvir investigated for meddling in nationalist crime cases

The former chief of staff to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Hanamel Dorfman, has been questioned by the Police Investigations Department on suspicion of attempting to influence investigations into cases of Jewish violence in the West Bank, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

West Bank District Commander Moshe Pinchi was also summoned for questioning.

The investigators also looked into the issue of Dorfman requesting information into open Shin Bet cases, specifically trying to gain access to confidential material.

This comes amid ongoing investigations into Commander Chief Superintendent Avishai Moalem of the West Bank district, who is suspected of bribery and breach of trust.

Dorfman's attorney said "The main suspicion that the investigators attribute to Mr. Dorfman is that he asked Avishai Moalem for police information that he is not authorized to receive." Avishai Moalem arrives to the Police Internal Investigations Department, in Jerusalem, December 15, 2024 (credit: FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG)

The attorney however alleged that Dorfman is fully authorized to receive any police material, including confidential material from the Shin Bet and the Mossad. However, neither Dorfman, nor Ben-Gvir, is allowed access to this.

He accused the Justice Ministry of using the investigation improperly to remove people who did not align with the agenda of the Attorney General from their path.

Bribery investigations

Moalem is under investigation for passing information to key members of Ben-Gvir's circle, including Dorfman, and of avoiding key issues with Jewish nationalist crime and violence in the West Bank. Sources in the Military Police Department told Ynet that the investigation is in its final stages, and that they have gathered more than 20 testimonies.

A separate investigation has implicated IPS Chief Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi, who is suspected of breach of trust, obstruction of investigation, and potentially trying to influence police appointments.