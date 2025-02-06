Jerusalem Post
Trump says no US soldiers needed in Gaza, US would take over after war

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 6, 2025 13:54

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Israel would turn the Gaza Strip over to the United States after the fighting ends and that no US soldiers would be needed there.

"The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting. The Palestinians ... would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region," Trump said in a Truth Social post building on his controversial comments about Gaza's future this week.

"No soldiers by the US would be needed!"

