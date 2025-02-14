Jerusalem Post
IAEA chief sees time running out to revive Iran nuclear deal

By REUTERS

Time is running out to get an accord to rein in Iran's nuclear program as Tehran continues to accelerate its enrichment of uranium to near weapons grade, the UN's nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Friday.

Speaking to Reuters, Grossi said he had still not been able to have political consultations with the new US administration on the Iran issue, but that he would likely delay issuing a comprehensive report beyond on its nuclear activities beyond March because it would add little value to what had already been reported.

"I think we are running out of time, but it doesn't mean that we can't do it fast. The IAEA is there and has all the information and elements, but when it comes to the policy it's up to the countries," Grossi said in an interview on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

