Arab media reported on Saturday that Hamas confirmed that they will not be the ones running the Gaza Strip during the implementation of the next phase of the ceasefire.
Hamas tells Arab media they will not manage Gaza in next phase of deal
By REUTERS02/15/2025 05:08 PM
