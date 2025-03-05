Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Pro-Palestinian Columbia students protest Naftali Bennett appearance

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Pro-Palestinian students at Columbia University gathered outside of the 116th and Broadway gates on Tuesday to protest against former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett's appearance at a SIPA-moderated event, according to The Columbia Spectator.

Columbia/Barnard Hillel, the School of International and Public Affairs’ Institute of Global Politics, and the Kraft Center for Jewish Student Life co-hosted Bennett for an event, which was moderated by SIPA Dean Keren Yarhi-Milo, The Columbia Spectator clarified.

Columbia University Apartheid Divest, the Columbia chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace, and Columbia Palestine Solidarity Coalition promoted the protest, with Columbia Jews for Ceasefire releasing a statement on its Instagram ahead of the appearance, condemning the “political project of Naftali Bennett.”

Police arrived at the scene to prevent entrance to the protesters, according to The Columbia Spectator.

US, Canadian officials in talks to possibly roll back Trump's tariffs, W
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 04:06 AM
Trump's address to congress begins
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 04:05 AM
Humanitarian aid must flow into Gaza unrestricted, UN Sec-Gen Guterres
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2025 03:53 AM
China will work to 'firmly advance' reunification with Taiwan - premier
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 03:17 AM
Judge signals he may dismiss NYT from Baldoni-Lively defamation case
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 02:24 AM
UK defence minister to meet US counterpart Hegseth on Ukraine peace plan
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 02:18 AM
Bessent says minerals deal with Ukraine not on table 'at present'
By REUTERS
03/05/2025 12:46 AM
UK foreign minister says European partners 'are stepping up' on Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 11:21 PM
Egypt's Sisi meets Syria's Sharaa in Cairo for first time
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 11:17 PM
Egypt's foreign minister says leaders of Gaza committee chosen
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 11:12 PM
US lists Department of Justice, FBI for possible sale
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 10:46 PM
Houthis claim they downed US drone over Hodeidah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2025 09:44 PM
Suicide bombing kills at least 12 in northwest Pakistan, police say
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 09:27 PM
Rubio discusses Gaza, Iran with Netanyahu
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 08:30 PM
Palestinian president Abbas welcomes Egyptian plan to rebuild Gaza
By REUTERS
03/04/2025 05:41 PM