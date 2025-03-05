Pro-Palestinian Columbia students protest Naftali Bennett appearance

Pro-Palestinian students at Columbia University gathered outside of the 116th and Broadway gates on Tuesday to protest against former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett's appearance at a SIPA-moderated event, according to The Columbia Spectator.

Columbia/Barnard Hillel, the School of International and Public Affairs’ Institute of Global Politics, and the Kraft Center for Jewish Student Life co-hosted Bennett for an event, which was moderated by SIPA Dean Keren Yarhi-Milo, The Columbia Spectator clarified.

Columbia University Apartheid Divest, the Columbia chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace, and Columbia Palestine Solidarity Coalition promoted the protest, with Columbia Jews for Ceasefire releasing a statement on its Instagram ahead of the appearance, condemning the “political project of Naftali Bennett.”

Police arrived at the scene to prevent entrance to the protesters, according to The Columbia Spectator.