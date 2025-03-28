Police arrest 73-year-old for harassing border policewoman during Jerusalem protest

Israel Police arrested a protester who is suspected of harassing a border policewoman during a protest and riot in Jerusalem earlier in the week, it announced on Friday.

The suspect was arrested after footage circulated showing him, a 73-year-old man from northern Israel, committing an indecent act against a border policewoman.

The alleged act occurred while a female police officer was attempting to forcibly remove protesters who were blocking the road by sitting on the ground.

The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court stated that the footage alone is too unclear to identify any contact between the two parties and has requested testimony from the officer.

According to the police statement, an investigation into the incident was launched at the Moriah Police Station in the Talpiot area of Jerusalem. Witness testimonies were collected, and the court approved and signed an arrest warrant for the suspect earlier Friday morning. Israelis protest against Benjamin Netanyhahu's government in Jerusalem, March 23, 2025 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

What happened during the arrest?

Detectives from the Moriah station, along with officers from the Northern District, arrived at the suspect's home in a town near Afula, arrested the 73-year-old man, and brought him back to Jerusalem for questioning.

A decision will be made about his potential court appearance based on the investigation.