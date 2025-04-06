Jerusalem Post
Palestinian with US citizenship shot dead by Israeli settler, Palestinian officials say - report

By REUTERS

A Palestinian teenager with US citizenship was reportedly killed after being shot by an Israeli settler in the West Bank town of Turmus Ayya, Palestinian officials said on Sunday, as tensions continue to escalate amid a surge in settler violence and near-daily confrontations between Israeli settlers and Palestinians across the occupied territory.

Omar Mohammad Rabea, 14, was shot along with two other teenagers by an Israeli settler at the entrance to Turmus Ayya, the town's mayor, Adeeb Lafi, told Reuters.

"Two of them were transported by ambulance to a nearby medical center and then to the hospital. The army arrived at the scene and detained the third injured boy, who is 14 years old and holds US citizenship," Lafi said.

The army later pronounced Rabea dead and is still holding his body, Lafi added. The Palestinian health ministry confirmed his death, saying he was killed by "occupation forces."

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army.

