Iran using Beirut port to smuggle weapons for Hezbollah, Arab media report

Iran has begun to rely on maritime routes, either directly to Lebanon or through intermediary countries, for smuggling weaponry to its proxies in the Middle East, a security source told the Saudi Arabian Al-Hadath channel on Tuesday.

Tehran's plans to smuggle weapons into Lebanon by sea are reportedly based on Hezbollah's control over Beirut Port, the source stated, adding that Hezbollah operates freely at the port with the help of collaborators within customs and port control mechanisms.

These collaborators facilitate the smuggling of equipment and weapons without inspection, the source said.