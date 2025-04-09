IDF reportedly kills Hamas leader as it attacks 45 terror targets in 24 hours in Gaza

A Hamas leader in the Shuja'iya area of Gaza was reportedly struck, Saudi state-owned Al Arabiya reported Wednesday.

The Israeli Air Force attacked more than 45 terror targets throughout Gaza in the past 24 hours, the IDF announced in the morning.

The IAF, under the direction of the Intelligence Branch, the Southern Command, and the Shin Bet, carried out strikes on a weapons production site for terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, a launch site containing rockets ready to be launched into Israel, military buildings, weapons depots, and terrorist cells.

Expanding the Gaza security zone

The IDF began conducting ground activity in the Shuja'iya area of Gaza on Friday morning with the intention of expanding the security zone in the area, the military announced.

The military added that during the ground activity, the troops killed numerous terrorists and dismantled Hamas infrastructure. The Golani Brigade has returned to fighting in the Gaza Strip under the command of the 36th Division (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF operations in Gaza

The Golani Brigade has returned to fighting in the Gaza Strip under the command of the 36th Division, the IDF announced the day before.

Throughout the week, the forces operated in the Rafah area to locate and destroy the remaining terror infrastructure. During this time, they also located weapons and eliminated terrorists.