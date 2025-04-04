IDF conducts ground activity in Gaza to expand security zone, kills terrorists

The IDF began conducting ground activity in the Shuja'iya area of Gaza on Friday morning with the intention of expanding the security zone in the area, the military announced.

The military added that during the ground activity, the troops killed numerous terrorists and dismantled Hamas infrastructure.

Among the terror infrastructure that was destroyed was a Hamas command and control center that was used for planning and executing terror attacks, the IDF said.

The military also emphasized that during and prior to the activity, IDF troops allowed for the evacuation of civilians from the combat zone via organized routes for their safety.

In further activity within the Strip, it was reported that the Israel Air Force conducted a series of extensive airstrikes east of Gaza City, in the northern section of the Gaza Strip, according to a Walla report on Thursday night. IDF operating in the Rafah area of the Gaza Strip, March 27, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

The IDF is close to controlling one-third of Gaza

With the IDF’s latest pushes in southern Gaza and northern Gaza, it is close to controlling 30% of the Gaza Strip, defense sources said Wednesday.

Division 36 finally started to take a full hand in the invasion, focusing on northern Rafah in southern Gaza. Its activities added to other divisions already active in Gaza since mid-March, including Division 252 in northern and central Gaza and Division 143 in southern Rafah.

The latest IDF maneuvers in southern Gaza could eventually cut off Rafah from Khan Yunis.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.