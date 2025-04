The Hamas terrorist organization published on Saturday propaganda footage showing a sign of life of hostage Edan Alexander, who is still held captive in the Gaza Strip.

The terror group published the video as part of its ongoing efforts to carry out psychological terror.

Earlier, a teaser of the video was released by the group with the captions "Soon" and "Time is running out."

Alexander's family has yet to approve the publishing of the video or its contents.

This is a developing story.