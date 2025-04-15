Italian defense minister criticizes Israeli strikes on Gaza

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto voiced anger over Israeli strikes on Gaza in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday.

Italy, like the United States, has firmly supported Israel during its invasion of Gaza following the October 7, 2023 massacre on southern Israeli communities by Hamas terrorists. However, Crosetto criticized recent Israeli actions in Gaza.

"For me, a Palestinian child is worth as much as a Ukrainian child or an Italian child. A Palestinian hospital is worth as much as a Ukrainian hospital or an Italian hospital," he said.

Crosseto also commented that Israel needed to acknowledge its mistakes, stating "Sometimes you need to have the courage to say 'sorry'."

The minister said he regretted the end of a ceasefire last month, and worried that the violence could ripple beyond Gaza. Israel and Italy flags (credit: INGIMAGE)

"Gaza is a pond in which a stone is being thrown every day, and the circles that this stone creates widen more and more," he said, referring specifically to the threat of war with Iran.

Crosseto's history with Israel

Crosseto visited Israel in December 2024, as a guest of Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz.

In March 2024, Italy decided to continue to export arms to Israel despite assurances last year that the government was blocking such sales following Israel's invasion of the Gaza Strip.

At the time, Crosetto told parliament that only previously signed orders were being honored after checks had been made to ensure the weaponry would not be used against Gaza civilians.

Under Italian law, arms exports are banned to countries that are waging war and those deemed to be violating international human rights. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Crosetto, in March 2025, called for new legislation to safeguard law enforcement officers and reportedly condemned the “brutality” of the protesters, including in Bologna after a swathe of violent antisemitic protests across Italy.