'Justice for Gaza': Rioters vandalize synagogue in Bologna

Rioters in Bologna vandalized the local synagogue with graffiti reading "Justice for Gaza," as well as other slogans, and caused damage to the property, including removing doors from their frames and other light structural damage, on Saturday evening.

The vandalism was denounced by Bologna's mayor, Matteo Lepore, who expressed solidarity with the Jewish community and stated that vandalism occurred across the city.

The Israeli Ambassador to Italy, Jonathan Peled, posted on X/Twitter that this was a serious antisemitic attack that must be condemned.

However, the riot was originally anti-police and anti-authority in origin, given its denouncement of the death of an Egyptian dual citizen, but spread towards wider vandalism across the city.

This is furthered given the larger and more violent concurrent riots in Rome, which were triggered by the same anti-police sentiments. During these Rome protests, at least eight police officers were injured. There have been no reports of vandalism at any synagogues in Rome. Vandalised construction materials, including doors, outside Bologna synagogue. January 11, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

Thus, it remains unclear whether or not the vandals of the synagogue were antisemitic in intention or just took advantage of wider riots to damage local buildings in the city center.

Statements from Italian politicians

The President of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, expressed firm and total condemnation of both riots, highlighting the attack on Bologna's synagogue, stating that there is "no justification and no tolerance."

Tra bombe carta, fumogeni e aggressioni, ieri sera a Roma abbiamo assistito all'ennesimo, ignobile episodio di disordine e caos ad opera dei soliti facinorosi scesi in piazza non per manifestare per una causa, bensì per puro spirito vendicativo. Non si può utilizzare una tragedia… pic.twitter.com/HHcKD5I8Fq — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) January 12, 2025

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the violence in Rome but did not refer to Bologna or the vandalism of the synagogue in her statements.

The Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto called for new legislation to safeguard law enforcement individuals and reportedly condemned the "brutality" of the protesters, including in Bologna. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Bologna is located within Italy's Emilia-Romagna region, which is historically a stronghold of the left-wing of politics, having elected a Communist or Social Democrat as region president since 1970.