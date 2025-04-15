Hamas claims it lost contact with group holding Edan Alexander hostage

Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades claimed they have lost contact with the group that is holding American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander after a direct strike at their location, their spokesman, Abu Obeida, said on Tuesday.

"We announce that we have lost contact with the team guarding soldier Edan Alexander following a direct Israeli bombardment targeting their location. We are still trying to reach them," Abu Obeida said.

"Be prepared, soon your children will return in black coffins," Hamas said in a propaganda video published on Tuesday.

Hamas reportedly rejects ceasefire proposal

Earlier on Tuesday, Hamas reportedly rejected the Israeli proposal for a six-week ceasefire in Gaza, the BBC reported.

A Palestinian official told the British news agency that the proposal did not mention any end to the war in Gaza nor Israeli troops leaving Gaza, which were Hamas’s key demands for a ceasefire in exchange for half of the remaining living hostages who are currently still in Gaza. A photograph of hostage Edan Alexander, outside a Jewish community center in Alexander’s home town of Tenafly, New Jersey, US. December 14, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Stephani Spindel)

Edan Alexander Hamas video

Hamas released a video of Alexander, right before the Passover holiday began in Israel on Saturday.

The terror group published the video as part of its ongoing efforts to carry out psychological terror.

Earlier, a teaser of the video was released by the group with the captions "Soon" and "Time is running out."

In the video, Alexander blames the Israeli government and the American administration for “deserting” him in Gaza, saying, “I am collapsing physically and mentally.”

“Tell me why. Why am I not at home? Why am I filming my second video? Why?” Alexander asked.