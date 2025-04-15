IDF fighter jet accidentally drops munitions on grounds of Gaza border kibbutz

An IDF fighter jet accidentally dropped munitions on the grounds of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in the Gaza border area during an airstrike in the Gaza Strip, the military said on Tuesday.

According to reports, there were no casualties or injuries, and the incident is being investigated.

Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak stated that "the munitions did not land within the kibbutz, but rather in the agricultural fields, and there were no casualties," Israeli media reported.

Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak "is in continuous contact with military officials and expects a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident," Israeli media quoted the kibbutz as saying.

Similar incident occurred in Yated, southern Israel

About a year ago, another disaster was avoided in a similar incident when munitions from a fighter jet fell in Yated, a moshav also in the Gaza border area, and did not explode during an airstrike in the Rafah area. IDF teams arrived at the site and began a thorough investigation into the incident. An IAF F-15I fighter jet (credit: REUTERS)

The unexploded munitions were collected and removed by the IDF, and the public was asked to stay away from the area until security forces concluded their activities. The munitions were dismantled, neutralized, and removed from the area.

Professionals from the local council's security and resilience division were at the site, working alongside local leadership and the emergency response team to handle the event.

This is a developing story.