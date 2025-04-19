IDF soldier G'haleb Sliman Alnasasra killed by Hamas ambush in northern Gaza

CWO G'haleb Sliman Alnasasra was killed in battle while fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Saturday.

CWO Alnasasra, 35, from Rahat, served in the Northern Brigade in the Gaza Division.

During the incident in which CWO Alnasasra fell, a tracker in the Northern Brigade, Gaza Division, was severely injured. In addition, two soldiers in the 414th Battalion, Border Protection Corps, were severely injured during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, and their families have been notified.

The initial investigation indicates that the forces were operating near Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, conducting an administrative maneuver near the IDF’s stronghold. There, they discovered a tunnel near the border fence and began efforts to destroy it. The military believes Hamas may have detected the forces working on the tunnel, which prompted the terrorists to ambush them.

At around 13:00, the terrorists likely emerged from an undiscovered tunnel shaft. They identified a force from Battalion 414 approaching a vehicle and fired an RPG at it. A female officer and a combat medic were seriously wounded. Approximately half an hour later, a rescue team was dispatched to the scene, only to come under attack from an explosive device. As a result of the blast, Galeb was killed, and another tracker was severely injured and evacuated to the hospital.

Galeb is the first soldier to fall in combat in the Gaza Strip since the collapse of the ceasefire with Hamas in March and the escalation of ground operations.