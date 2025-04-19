WATCH: IDF kills over 150 Hamas terrorists throughout weekend operations

The IDF provided detailed insights on Saturday into the ongoing operations in the Gaza Strip, highlighting the efforts "to dismantle Hamas's terror infrastructure both above and below ground."

Over the weekend, the Givati ​​Brigade, in cooperation with fighters from the Yahalom unit, and under the command of Division 143, destroyed a booby-trapped underground route hundreds of meters long in the 'Shaboura' neighborhood in Rafah.

In addition, numerous weapons found in the area, along with a tunnel shaft and a cache of explosives inside, were located and destroyed, the IDF announced.

The 188th Brigade eliminated more than 40 terrorists who were operating in the area and posed a direct threat to IDF forces. In addition, the IDF also destroyed numerous weapons caches and a Hamas-operated pickup truck that was being used for terrorist activities.

According to the report, the Israel Air Force played a key role in supporting these operations by launching a series of airstrikes targeting terrorist infrastructure and assisting the ground forces.

Coordination

This week alone, about 300 terrorist targets were attacked throughout Gaza, with roughly 150 of those strikes occurring over the weekend, the IDF announced.

To date, over 1,400 targets have been struck as part of Israel's war against Hamas.

The report emphasizes the coordination between different IDF units, with the combined efforts of combat brigades, the Air Force, and artillery forces.