National Security Council issues directives for Israelis abroad ahead of Palestinian 'day of rage'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The National Security Council issued directives for Israelis on Monday abroad ahead of a worldwide "day of rage" in support of Palestinians scheduled for Tuesday.

The directives included complying with local security forces, avoiding displaying Israeli symbols in public, staying away from protests, and remaining on alert. 

"Numerous calls have been identified online to hold protest events, demonstrations, and disruptions in various countries around the world," which were led by pro-Palestinian activists, the statement read. 

"These protests and demonstrations may escalate into violent incidents against Israelis, alongside concerns that terrorist supporters or lone attackers might attempt to infiltrate protest hotspots in order to carry out an attack."

 

 
