Smotrich, Strock expected to demand Gaza escalation at security cabinet meeting

Religious Zionism ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Orit Strock are expected to demand an escalation in fighting in Gaza during the security cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening.

The ministers seek a full-scale ground operation to take over the Gaza Strip and topple Hamas.

Smotrich and Strock argued that if military pressure is what would lead to a deal, the current level of pressure has either failed to advance negotiations or has already exhausted its potential; therefore, it's time to escalate.

The political leadership - including the prime minister, defense minister, and IDF chief of staff - currently prefers to exhaust efforts toward a hostage deal rather than intensify military action, which would see a large-scale reserve call-up.

Smotrich called for full occupation of Gaza

Smotrich called for a full occupation of the Gaza Strip and a military government if "necessary," in a speech at a Mimouna ceremony in Netivot on Saturday night. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Smotrich also quoted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Saturday night statements in which the Israeli leader said, "the war will not end until we destroy Hamas in Gaza."

Smotrich added that the "clear meaning" of these words is that "we must change the way we wage this war — move toward a full occupation of the Gaza Strip, not fear a military administration if necessary, destroy Hamas, and ensure that no threat emerges from Gaza against the State of Israel."

"This is the path to securing our safety, and this is the path to bringing the hostages home quickly,” he added.

On Saturday, Netanyahu addressed the citizens of Israel in a prerecorded message, stating, “I will not surrender to murderers. Such a surrender would endanger you, the public. If we yield to their demands, all the tremendous achievements we have gained will be lost.

“Hamas has once again rejected a proposal to release half of the living hostages and many fallen soldiers. Hamas rejected the proposal and demanded an end to the war. If we accept Hamas’s demands, it would mean that Israel can be forced to surrender,” he continued.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.