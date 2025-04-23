Jerusalem Post
Jordan outlaws Muslim Brotherhood group, confiscates its assets and offices

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 23, 2025 15:42

Jordan outlawed the Muslim Brotherhood, the country's most vocal opposition group, on Wednesday and confiscated its assets after members of the group were found to be linked to a sabotage plot, Interior Minister Mazen Fraya said.

There was no immediate comment from the movement, which has operated legally in Jordan for decades and has widespread grass-roots support in major urban centres and scores of offices across the country.

Fraya said all the activities of the group would be banned and anyone promoting its ideology would be held accountable by law.

The ban includes publishing anything by the group and closure and confiscation of all its offices and property, he added.

