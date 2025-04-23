IDF, Shin Bet strike Hamas, PIJ terror compound in former Gaza school

A group of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists operating in a command and control center was struck by the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), the military announced on Wednesday.

The command center was embedded within an area that previously served as the "Jaffa" School in Gaza City.

IDF operations in Gaza

Defense sources estimated that the IDF controlled about 30% of the Gaza Strip earlier this month as the military established the Morag Corridor in the southern Gaza Strip.

The corridor, named after a dismantled Jewish community in the area, is intended to drive a wedge between the Rafah and Khan Yunis brigades of Hamas, and then to destroy these formations.

Hamas's Rafah brigade dismantled, but attempting to rebuild

The IDF says the Rafah brigade no longer has any discernible missile capacity. Even a hierarchical structure beyond the lowest levels may no longer be fully functioning. Still, Hamas is trying to build itself up again as quickly as possible. Israeli soldiers operate at the Askar refugee camp, in the West Bank, March 27 2025. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Younger people, some only 15 years old, are being brought in. These youths are rapidly deployed and display the’ professional capacities that would be expected of them,’ as one IDF source put it.

IDF Spokesman Brigadier-General Effie Defrin, speaking to reporters inside Gaza, reiterated the familiar goals of the war: increasing the pressure on Hamas to ensure the release of the remaining hostages, and toppling the movement militarily and politically.

The question of whether these goals can be achieved simultaneously is a matter, of course, for the politicians, not the soldiers. Deffrin said the army will continue to put pressure on Hamas, which is what this formula requires.

As to whether this pressure is working, a senior IDF source in Gaza discerned signs of what he described as growing popular discontent against Hamas.

JONATHAN SPYER contributed to this report.