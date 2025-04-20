Two female IDF soldiers wounded in Gaza incident in which CWO Alnasasra was killed

Two female combat soldiers serving in the 414th Battalion, Border Protection Corps, were seriously wounded in the incident in which CWO G'haleb Sliman Alnasasra was killed in the Gaza Strip.

An additional tracker was seriously wounded in the incident. According to Walla, CWO Alnasasra fell while helping the wounded female soldiers.

The female company commander who was wounded had been wounded during the October 7 massacre perpetrated by Hamas in southern Israel in 2023 and was subsequently forced to end her service. However, she returned to serve in her initial role before being wounded again on Saturday, according to Channel 12.

The wounded soldiers were subsequently evacuated to the hospital for further medical treatment.

The initial investigation indicates that the forces were operating near Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, conducting an administrative operation near the IDF’s stronghold.

CWO G'haleb Sliman Alnasasra. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) There, they discovered a tunnel near the border fence and began efforts to destroy it. The military believes Hamas may have detected the forces working on the tunnel, which prompted the terrorists to ambush them.

Hamas's ambush

At around 1 p.m., the terrorists likely emerged from an undiscovered tunnel shaft. They identified a force from Battalion 414 approaching a vehicle and fired an RPG at it.

Approximately half an hour later, a rescue team was dispatched to the scene, only to come under attack from an explosive device.