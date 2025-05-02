Israel carries out strikes on two Syrian cities, Syrian state news agency says

Israeli strikes targeted the vicinity of Syria's Damascus countryside and Hama late on Friday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Friday, without providing further details.

Israel's repeated strikes on Syria act as a warning to the new Islamist rulers in Damascus, which Israel views as a potential threat on its border.

Israel has not confirmed the strikes on Friday. The IDF has previously said it targeted Syria's military infrastructure, including headquarters and sites containing weapons and equipment, since mainly Sunni Muslim Islamist fighters toppled President Bashar al-Assad in December.

IDF earlier that day had bombed near the Syrian presidential palace in capitol

Earlier on Friday, Israel bombed an area near the presidential palace in Damascus, in its clearest warning yet to Syria's new Islamist-led authorities of its readiness to ramp up military action, which has included strikes it said were in support of the country's Druze minority.

Syrian security forces check vehicles at the entrance of Druze town of Sahnaya, Syria, May 1, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/YAMAM AL SHAAR)

Israel bombed Syria frequently when the country was governed by Assad, targeting a foothold established by his ally Iran during the civil war.