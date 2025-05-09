Hamas terrorists surrender in Rafah, lead IDF to underground site destroyed in raid

Two Hamas terrorists surrendered to IDF forces in Rafah and provided valuable intelligence during Shin Bet interrogations, the military said on Friday.

"During their interrogation, the terrorists provided significant intelligence information indicating the location of an underground infrastructure in the area," the IDF said.

Following the Interrogation, the IDF destroyed a major underground infrastructure in Rafah.

The IDF reported that during the operation, the troops raided several buildings in the area, where they discovered weapons and military equipment. All of the weapons were destroyed.