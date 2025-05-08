Report claims UK continues munition sales to Israel, US pushes UN on new Gaza aid mechanism

President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shaking hands while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on (illustrative). (photo credit: BANDAR ALGALOUD/COURTESY OF SAUDI ROYAL COURT/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS, Canva, REUVEN KASTRO, SHUTTERSTOCK)

A senior American official delivered unusually sharp criticism of Israel’s conduct in hostage negotiations and warned that the United States is prepared to finalize a regional agreement with Saudi Arabia, even without Israeli participation, N12 reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the remarks were made during a meeting Monday night between the official and the families of hostages held by Hamas.