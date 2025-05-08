Report claims UK continues munition sales to Israel, US pushes UN on new Gaza aid mechanism
If Israel doesn't wake up, US will advance Saudi deal without it • UK munitions transfers to Israel continued despite supposed cut off • Police thwart Iranian plot to target London's Israeli embassy
US official: If Israel doesn't wake up, US will advance Saudi deal without it - report
The official said that Trump is growing frustrated with Israel’s approach and that he intends to push on with a deal, regardless of Israel's position.
A senior American official delivered unusually sharp criticism of Israel’s conduct in hostage negotiations and warned that the United States is prepared to finalize a regional agreement with Saudi Arabia, even without Israeli participation, N12 reported on Wednesday.
According to the report, the remarks were made during a meeting Monday night between the official and the families of hostages held by Hamas.Go to the full article >>
UK munitions transfers to Israel continued despite supposed cut off - report
The report claims UK firms have continued to export munitions and F-35 parts.
Despite UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy promising that Britain would only export items to Israel “defensive in nature,” new research has suggested that British firms have continued to send Israel munitions and thousands of military items, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.
The research, based on an analysis of trade data by the Palestinian Youth Movement and Progressive International and Workers for a Free Palestine, comes after the UK government suspended an arms export license to Israel in September.Go to the full article >>
Police thwart Iranian plot to target London's Israeli embassy - report
The Iranians were "hours from unleashing an attack" when they were arrested, The Telegraph reported.
The Israeli embassy in London was the target of an alleged Iranian terror plot, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.
This report followed two separate operations in which eight individuals, seven of whom were of Iranian nationality, were arrested by UK Police on Saturday, in what Home Secretary Yvette Cooper described as "one of the biggest counterterror operations in recent years," The Telegraph added.Go to the full article >>
Israel, US lobby UN to join proposed Gaza aid distribution mechanism - exclusive
Israeli COGAT officials and representatives have met with the UN to present the new plan and explore possible aid distribution methods.
Israel and the US are trying to persuade the United Nations to participate in a new humanitarian aid distribution plan for Gaza that is currently being developed, according to both Israeli and Western diplomats who spoke to The Jerusalem Post.
During a cabinet meeting this week, a new plan for distributing humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip was approved.Go to the full article >>
WATCH: Drone footage reveals extent of Jerusalem wildfire damage
The fires are believed to have burned through 26,000 dunams of woodlands.
The mass destruction left in the wake of two wildfires in the Jerusalem area was revealed in drone footage taken by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael–Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF).
The two fires, which swept through the Jerusalem Hills, caused significant damage, the video revealed. The fire concentrated in Canada Park is thought to have burned through approximately 20,000 dunams, including 10,000 dunams of woodlands managed by KKL-JNF.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.