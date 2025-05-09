Arab media reports US open to dropping demand for Hamas disarmament pre-ceasefire

Trump administration officials reportedly signaled openness in talks with Egypt to delaying the issue of Hamas' disarmament until after a ceasefire agreement is reached, an Egyptian source told Qatari-backed Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Friday.

The source also said US officials believe deporting thousands of Palestinian terrorists from Gaza is unrealistic, due to concerns from potential host countries and the large number—between 3,000 and 5,000 people—proposed by Israel.

According to the report, US negotiators conveyed this position during recent conversations with Egyptian mediators.

Rather than insisting on immediate disarmament—particularly of Hamas—the American side is reportedly open to addressing this issue at a later stage in the implementation process.

The same source also noted that US officials believe deporting Hamas military leaders or fighters from Gaza is not a viable option.

Securing the release of all Israeli hostages

In exchange for flexibility on these points, the US side reportedly emphasized its commitment to securing the release of all Israeli hostages still held in Gaza and retrieving the bodies of those who have died in captivity.

Arab media suggests that internal discussions within the US administration have led to a reassessment of the effectiveness of Israel’s current military strategy. Intelligence reportedly shared with American officials indicated that renewed Israeli operations since mid-March have increased risks to remaining hostages.

According to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, there is growing optimism among mediators about reaching a broader agreement.

The Egyptian source cited terror group Hamas’s stated willingness to release all hostages simultaneously and potential flexibility on post-ceasefire arrangements involving weapons and personnel movement.