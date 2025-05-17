Iran's Khamenei says Trump's comments on Tehran 'not worth responding to'

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that US President Donald Trump's comments on his country during his Gulf visit were "not worth responding to."

Khamenei said that Trump was lying when he said he wants peace, citing statements by the US president during his trip to the Gulf that Iran had to move quickly on a US proposal for its nuclear program or "something bad's going to happen."

Iran's Supreme Leader also added that Israel is "a dangerous, deadly cancerous tumor in the region" that must be uprooted.

"Undoubtedly, in this region, the source of corruption, war, and conflict is the Zionist regime — a dangerous, deadly cancerous tumor in the region — and it must be uprooted and it will be uprooted," he said, according to state media.