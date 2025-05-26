Hamas agrees to Witkoff proposal on Gaza ceasefire, Palestinian official says

Hamas has agreed to a proposal by US special envoy Steve Witkoff for a Gaza ceasefire, a Palestinian official close to the group told Reuters on Monday, paving the way for a possible end to the war.

The new proposal, which sees the release of ten hostages and 70 days of truce, was received by Hamas through mediators.

"The proposal includes the release of ten living Israeli hostages held by Hamas in two groups in return for a 70-day ceasefire and a partial withdrawal from the Gaza Strip," the source said.

The proposal also sees the release of a number of Palestinian prisoners by Israel, including hundreds of those serving lengthy prison terms.

There was no immediate comment from Israel. IDF troops operate in northern Gaza, May 25, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A recent Hamas deal called for US recognition, rejected by Israel

This comes after Israel rejected a Hamas-crafted proposal for a partial deal that would see the release of five hostages.

"[The proposal is] very far away from the outline that we are willing to negotiate on," an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post.

The proposal was formulated by Hamas and passed on to the US through direct backchannel communications. The US then presented the proposal to Israel. Notably, the US didn't say whether it supported the proposal or not.

The proposal included the release of five living hostages in return for the following points: IDF withdrawing to its positions in Gaza from two months ago, allowing humanitarian aid into all areas of Gaza, continued talks for the release of remaining living and dead hostages, what was described as "some kind of American recognition of Hamas."

The United States has asked Israel in recent days to delay its full-scale military operation in Gaza as part of efforts to exhaust negotiations for a hostage deal, two sources familiar with the matter told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday.

Netanyahu is prepared for a temporary ceasefire to bring back hostages

Despite the ongoing military activity and as a result of Israeli statements, the US has asked Israel to allow the current negotiations for a potential hostage deal to continue. “If there’s an opportunity for a temporary ceasefire to bring back hostages, we are prepared for that,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last Wednesday.

Israel decided to recall its delegation from Qatar last Thursday after Hamas insisted on American guarantees to end the war as part of any agreement.

Israeli officials maintain that the only deal currently on the table is the "Witkoff framework," which includes the release of 10 hostages and a 60-day ceasefire. An Israeli source told the Post a few days ago, “It’s deadlocked.”

Although the Israeli delegation has left Qatar, the US administration continues indirect talks with Hamas through Dr. Bashara Bahbah, who previously led the “Arab Americans for Trump” campaign.

European leaders speaking out on Gaza, aid distribution

The new proposals come as a growing number of European officials have been voicing their concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday that Israel's recent attacks on Gaza are taking a humanitarian toll on civilians that can no longer be justified as a fight against terrorism.

Hamas bears full responsibility for provoking the war in Gaza, using its people as human shields, and placing military infrastructure beneath civilian sites, but it is time for Israel to make a truce, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in an interview with broadcaster Rai 3..

“Hamas’s trap dragged Israel into a war that the civilian population is paying for...Hamas has a huge responsibility toward its own people, which it is using as a human shield,” he added, calling it “criminal to build military bases under hospitals.”

“Israel has won the war against Hamas,” Tajani said, adding, "harming the civilian population to such an extent, as has increasingly been the case in recent days, can no longer be justified as a fight against Hamas terrorism."

Earlier this month, several EU leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, also called for an immediate ceasefire.

Reuters and Walla contributed to this report.