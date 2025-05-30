COGAT accuses another UN official of lying following claims of 10,000 waiting aid trucks

"Enough with the lies and accusations — let’s work together to make sure the aid reaches civilians, not Hamas," COGAT said on X.

MAY 30, 2025
The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) accused UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric of lying about UN Relief Chief Tom Fletcher's recent visits to Gaza and the UN's framing of the Gaza humanitarian aid issue. 

COGAT noted that while Dujarric claimed Fletcher had seen Gaza "with his own eyes a few weeks ago," the UN official had actually not visited the enclave since February.

"Let's stop focusing on aid that might be in the pipeline, and start collecting the content of the 550 trucks already waiting for you inside Gaza," COGAT wrote. "For a full week now, we’ve been offering you alternative routes to facilitate pickup. These are are areas with active military activities, and coordination is for your own safety.

"Enough with the lies and accusations — let’s work together to make sure the aid reaches civilians, not Hamas."

According to the IDF, close to 900 trucks of aid were let through the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza, but due to the UN and Hamas, the trucks remain sitting there on the Gazan side of the border. The IDF said that because the UN would rather cooperate with Hamas instead of Israel, the aid does not get distributed properly.

COGAT called Tom Fletcher's misinformation libelous

Fletcher was previously criticized for claiming that aid trucks were piling up outside the Gaza Strip, which COGAT claimed was misinformation and stressed efforts to criticize Israel were coming at the expense of improving the humanitarian conditions within the Gaza Strip.

“We’ve got 10,000 trucks on the border right now, cleared [and] ready to go, and we’ll do everything to get them in and save lives,” Fletcher told CNN’s Christine Amanpour in an interview.

When she repeated the number back to him incredulously, Fletcher nodded and replied, “Full of food.”

COGAT posted the video on X/Twitter, saying, “Look, it’s @UNReliefChief with another libelous lie.”

“There are no 10,000 trucks waiting to go into Gaza. What there are, are hundreds of trucks’ worth of aid the UN hasn’t picked up from the Gazan side over the last few days after we gave you plenty of routes you can use to safely distribute the aid throughout Gaza.”



