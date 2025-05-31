Jerusalem Post
Greta Thunberg, Liam Cunningham to to embark on 'Freedom Flotilla' journey to Gaza - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Climate activist Greta Thunberg and Irish Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham are said to be among the 'Freedom Flotilla's' crew voyaging to Gaza to deliver aid, according to media reports and statements by UN officials.

The crew will journey board the Madleen after a drone allegedly destroyed the organization's last vessel from Sicily, according to the organization. 

United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese wrote on X/Twitter following the report, "Stay safe, my friends. I am painfully aware of the risks you are taking on behalf of all of us—of Humanity. Diplomats & politicians around the world: The Flotilla Giants are taking the heavy lift. PLEASE make sure they are protected, will you? This is the least you can do."

Hamas claims it is discussing Witkoff Framework for ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2025 01:21 AM
Conditions in Gaza are catastrophic despite renewed aid, UN says
By REUTERS
05/31/2025 01:05 AM
Turkey's Erdogan said planned Istanbul talks will pave way for peace
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 10:22 PM
Deep state pursues me and my husband, Sara Netanyahu tells Lara Trump
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2025 10:00 PM
Syrian Kurdish commander says group in direct contact with Turkey
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 09:42 PM
IDF determines Shamir siren was a false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2025 08:22 PM
Taylor Swift says she has gained control of her music catalog
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 08:04 PM
Police launch investigation into traffic accident involving child
By MAARIV
05/30/2025 06:02 PM
President Isaac Herzog condemns attack on Arab bus drivers in Jerusalem
By WALLA!
05/30/2025 05:42 PM
Security forces arrest 80 in West Bank, seize NIS 7 m
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2025 05:22 PM
Israel aid blockage making Gaza 'hungriest region on earth' - UN office
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 01:15 PM
Russel brands pleads not guilty to rape and sex assault charges
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 12:40 PM
Turkey hopes to host peace talks between US, Russia and Ukraine.
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 12:16 PM
Rock collapse at Indonesia quarry kills at least 8 and traps dozens
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 10:53 AM
PMO: Netanyahu successfully completed routine colonoscopy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2025 10:49 AM