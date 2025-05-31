Greta Thunberg, Liam Cunningham to to embark on 'Freedom Flotilla' journey to Gaza - report

Climate activist Greta Thunberg and Irish Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham are said to be among the 'Freedom Flotilla's' crew voyaging to Gaza to deliver aid, according to media reports and statements by UN officials.

The crew will journey board the Madleen after a drone allegedly destroyed the organization's last vessel from Sicily, according to the organization.

Stay safe, my friends. I am painfully aware of the risks you are taking on behalf of all of us—of Humanity.Diplomats & politicians around the world: The Flotilla Giants are taking the heavy lift. PLEASE make sure they are protected, will you? This is the least you can do. https://t.co/3QQ2hGgcH9 — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) May 30, 2025

United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese wrote on X/Twitter following the report, "Stay safe, my friends. I am painfully aware of the risks you are taking on behalf of all of us—of Humanity. Diplomats & politicians around the world: The Flotilla Giants are taking the heavy lift. PLEASE make sure they are protected, will you? This is the least you can do."