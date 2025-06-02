Jerusalem Post
IDF reaches European Khan Yunis hospital as evacuation continues - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 2, 2025 12:44

The IDF is conducting operations around the area of the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, Army Radio reported on Monday, citing Gaza reports.

Most of the city of Khan Yunis has been emptied of civilians, who have moved to the shelter area in the al-Mawasi camp, Walla reported.

This is a developing story.

