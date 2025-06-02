IDF reaches European Khan Yunis hospital as evacuation continues - report

The IDF is conducting operations around the area of the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, Army Radio reported on Monday, citing Gaza reports.

Most of the city of Khan Yunis has been emptied of civilians, who have moved to the shelter area in the al-Mawasi camp, Walla reported.

בעזה מדווחים: כוחות צה"ל הגיעו לביה"ח האירופי בחאן יונס, ודחפורים החלו בהריסת הקיר האחורי שלו; תיעוד פלסטיני: הירי מהקרקע והפעילות האווירית של צה"ל באזור@Doron_Kadosh pic.twitter.com/D1KzT0fTQD — גלצ (@GLZRadio) June 2, 2025

This is a developing story.