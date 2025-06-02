Mediators pressure Hamas to soften demands in talks; GHF proves IDF did not shoot at Gazans
IDF kills Hezbollah terrorist in southern Lebanon • IDF opens more aid centers in Gaza • Explosions from Gaza Strip heard in central Israel
IDF to open more aid distribution centers in Gaza despite Hamas obstruction
IDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin delivered a statement from the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Sunday, highlighting the army’s ongoing humanitarian efforts and condemning Hamas for obstructing aid distribution.
“Right behind me, you can see one of the distribution centers we opened in the last few days,” said Brig.-Gen. Defrin, standing near one of the newly established hubs. “So far, we’ve opened four distribution centers, and we are intending to open more of them.”
According to the spokesperson, the IDF has already delivered over 16,000 food packages directly to Gaza residents, in addition to facilitating the entry of more than 1,000 humanitarian aid trucks into the Strip.
Defrin accused Hamas of deliberately attempting to prevent this aid from reaching civilians. “Hamas is doing its utmost to stop us from doing so. Hamas is spreading rumors, fake news,” he said. “Hamas is trying bluntly and violently to stop the people of Gaza from reaching those distribution centers.”
He urged international audiences and the media not to trust claims originating from Hamas sources. “I urge you not to believe every rumor spread by Hamas. We will investigate each and every one of those incidents and allegations.”Go to the full article >>
WATCH: GHF proves IDF did not shoot at innocent Gazans at aid distribution sites
News channels such as CNN and BBC still have false reports of 31 killed Gazans by IDF fire as their headlines, despite GHF's video evidence.
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distribution center in Rafah denied on Sunday claims that the IDF attacked a food distribution point near Rafah, contradicting widely circulated Hamas reports.
Security camera footage from Sunday's aid distribution site shows calm civilian activity, with no incidents reported. Aid was delivered without disruption, and the available evidence does not support claims of injuries or fatalities. While some media outlets have reported these allegations, others have contacted the organization to verify the facts, the GHF stated.
The IDF on Sunday denied the reports it fired at civilians near a humanitarian aid distribution site in Gaza, calling the allegations false based on an initial investigation. The IDF emphasized its cooperation with GHF and international aid groups to ensure aid reaches Gaza’s residents — not Hamas. The military accused Hamas of deliberately obstructing food distribution, harming civilians, and using starvation as a tool to maintain control. The IDF also urged media outlets to verify information carefully, warning against reliance on Hamas-sourced claims.Go to the full article >>
WATCH: Masked gunmen shoot at Gazans seeking humanitarian aid
The Israel Defense Forces released drone footage on Sunday that shows armed and masked individuals in southern Khan Yunis attacking Gaza civilians who were attempting to collect humanitarian aid.
According to the IDF, the video, captured earlier in the day, shows men throwing rocks and firing weapons at fellow Palestinians trying to retrieve looted aid packages.
“Hamas is a brutal and murderous terrorist organization that is starving the residents of Gaza,” the IDF said in an official statement.
“Hamas is doing everything in its power to prevent the successful distribution of food in Gaza.”
The IDF denied reports that it fired at civilians near a humanitarian aid distribution site in Gaza, calling the allegations false based on an initial investigation. The IDF emphasized its cooperation with Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and international aid groups to ensure aid reaches Gaza’s residents, not Hamas.Go to the full article >>
IDF kills Hezbollah terrorist in southern Lebanon
The IDF announced on Sunday that it killed a Hezbollah terrorist in the Ayta ash Shab area of southern Lebanon.
This is the second killing within a few hours, the army confirmed: “An additional Hezbollah terrorist from the artillery unit was killed in an airstrike conducted by the IDF.”
This is a developing story.Go to the full article >>
Mediators pressure Hamas to soften demands in ceasefire talks - report
Mediators such as Qatar and Egypt are pressuring Hamas to change or remove the amendments it made to the latest ceasefire proposal, according to sources quoted by KAN on Sunday.
Hamas recently responded to the current outline, known as the "Witkoff outline," But Israeli and US officials saw Hamas’s response as a quiet rejection.Go to the full article >>
Explosions from Gaza Strip heard in central Israel after IDF introduces new tactic
The IDF has introduced a new tactic involving old armored personnel carriers (APCs) loaded with tons of explosives and operated remotely.
An unusual number of explosions were heard in the Gaza Strip on Monday after the IDF detonated a large amount of infrastructure in the enclave.
The sound of the explosions was heard throughout the Negev as well as in the central region and Jerusalem. Residents in central Israel reported that their house windows were shaking from the force of the explosions.
However, a new IDF tactic employed during Operation Gideon's Chariots could explain why residents of Israel are hearing explosions from multiple kilometers away.
Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 58 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.