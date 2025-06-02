Mediators pressure Hamas to soften demands in talks; GHF proves IDF did not shoot at Gazans

IDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin delivered a statement from the southern Gaza city of Rafah, June, 2025. (photo credit: IDF SCREENSHOT)

IDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin delivered a statement from the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Sunday, highlighting the army’s ongoing humanitarian efforts and condemning Hamas for obstructing aid distribution.

“Right behind me, you can see one of the distribution centers we opened in the last few days,” said Brig.-Gen. Defrin, standing near one of the newly established hubs. “So far, we’ve opened four distribution centers, and we are intending to open more of them.”

According to the spokesperson, the IDF has already delivered over 16,000 food packages directly to Gaza residents, in addition to facilitating the entry of more than 1,000 humanitarian aid trucks into the Strip.

Defrin accused Hamas of deliberately attempting to prevent this aid from reaching civilians. “Hamas is doing its utmost to stop us from doing so. Hamas is spreading rumors, fake news,” he said. “Hamas is trying bluntly and violently to stop the people of Gaza from reaching those distribution centers.”

He urged international audiences and the media not to trust claims originating from Hamas sources. “I urge you not to believe every rumor spread by Hamas. We will investigate each and every one of those incidents and allegations.”